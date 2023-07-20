WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Dozens of UPS workers in West Valley held a practice picketing to urge UPS to listen to their demands. Otherwise, they said they will strike.

UPS workers are asking for change when it comes to wages, opportunities, and benefits — especially for better pay for part-time workers.

“My wife is a part-timer and she’s making peanuts right now,” Mike Bashor, a West Valley UPS worker said. “She’d be at a decent wage and she’s not. Most part-timers don’t [make enough] even if they put in 10-15 years here.”

Today’s practice picket in West Valley is one of several UPS workers are holding across the state. All of this is in anticipation of a possible strike if UPS does not listen to their demands.

“We made this company billions over the last few years, the pandemic was harsh on us, they worked us into the ground,” Bashor said.

UPS and the Union Teamsters will reportedly resume negotiations next Tuesday, and UPS released the following statement:

“We are pleased to be back at the negotiating table next week to resolve the few remaining open issues. We are prepared to increase our industry-leading pay and benefits, but need to work quickly to finalize a fair deal that provides certainty for our customers, our employees, and businesses across the country.”

Workers said they are anxious to see what comes out of that.

“They’ve kind of caved into the pressure that we have put on them, maybe they’ll come back with reasonable offers,” Bashor said.

Britt Miller, Vice President of the local teamsters, said if a strike were to happen, it would significantly impact the economy and delivery of packages.

“Utah has 15 different package centers in the state — a strike at UPS — the main component is the big lake building … tractors and trailers will not be going out which means the packages that go to rural communities will be out here till the company comes to their senses,” Miller said.

Miller said he’s hoping it doesn’t come to a strike, but that they’re ready for it if it does. The contract deadline is July 31, and Miller said it’s critical negotiations are made before then.