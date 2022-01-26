Utah unemployment recovery rate ranks one of the best in the nation

UTAH (ABC4) – As most states struggled with unemployment and recovering from the pandemic, some states fared better than others.

As a continued omicron surge leaves businesses struggling to fill jobs, Utah businesses were affected the least, according to a new study by Wallethub.

The U.S. economy is reporting a 3.9% unemployment rate as of Jan. 2022, but this figure is still around 3.6 million jobs short of the country’s pre-pandemic level.

The new report tracks unemployment rate bounce back by comparing five key metrics from Dec. 2021 to the same time in 2019 and 2020. The results show that Utah’s recovery rate is second-best in the nation throughout the past two years, reporting a mere 1.9% recovery rate, trailing only Nebraska’s 1.7% recovery rate.

States that fared the worst in bouncing back include California at 6.5%, New Jersey at 6.3%, Nevada at 6.4% and Hawaii at 5.7%.

To see the full report and breakdown of how all states are progressing, click here.