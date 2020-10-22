Utah Unemployment: More paid out in claims in the last 7 months than in the previous 8 years

Passersby walk past a business storefront with store closing and sale signs, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Dedham, Mass. The number of people seeking U.S. unemployment aid rose slightly to 870,000, a historically high figure that shows that the viral pandemic is still squeezing restaurants, airlines, hotels and many other businesses six months after it first erupted. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – There were 4,264 new claims filed for unemployment benefits for the week of October 11-17 in Utah, with a total of $11,831,850 of benefits paid.

There were 34,579 continued claims filed during that same week.

Those who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Oct. 10 were 4,713, up from the 3,614 the previous week.

“Over the last seven months of the pandemic, the unemployment division has received claims nearly totaling the number of new claims filed in the previous five years combined, as well as approximately paying out more unemployment benefits than were paid in the previous eight years combined,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “In spite of this overwhelming demand, Utah’s trust fund currently remains solvent and we are confident it will continue to meet the ongoing demand, while more than 20 states’ own trust funds have gone insolvent.”