Utah Unemployment: Extended Benefits now available via Continued Assistance Act

SALT LAKE CITY, (ABC4) – The Department of Workforce Services has sent the new numbers for the full week of January 2021

According to the release sent to ABC4, the number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 7,630 for the week of Jan 3-9 with a total of $14,915, 393 of benefits paid. There were 28,458 continued claims filed in the same week.

2,014 people did not request a benefit for two consecutive weeks. 2,421 met the same criteria the week before.

“We are proud to announce, due to the incredible work of the staff, the federally funded extended unemployment benefits offered through the Continued Assistance Act are now available for Utahns who have exhausted their state unemployment benefit and remain unemployed,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division, director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “It is important to note that the federal unemployment extensions are for a total of 11 weeks; actively looking for work will remain critically important for long-term stability.”

According to the release. “The Continued Assistance Act was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020. The primary extensions to the unemployment program are an 11-week $300 stimulus payment, an 11-week extension to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (self-employed), and an 11-week extension for those who have exhausted their state benefit. All of these programs are now available in the state of Utah. See jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for more information.”

DWS asks if COVID-19 has impacted an individual’s employment, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information, including help for employees and employers returning to work.