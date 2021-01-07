Utah Unemployment: What you should know about the Continued Assistance Act

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The new unemployment numbers are out for the last week of December and the first two days of January. The Continued Assistance Act of 2020 is now in effect extending benefits that had ended.

According to the release sent by the state: The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 5,588 for the week of Dec. 27, 2020 – Jan. 2, 2021, with a total of $9,037,892 of benefits paid. There were 27,292 continued claims filed during that same week.

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Dec. 26, 2020, was 2,421. A total of 2,416 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“Last week we saw an increase in new unemployment claims as well as in continued claims, both appear to be a direct result of the recently signed Continued Assistance Act extending many of the CARES Act provisions,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “It is likely the next several weeks will show large increases in claims; however, we believe this is largely a result of people who continue to struggle to reconnect back into the workforce reapplying, rather than a large increase in new layoffs.”

Burt said, “2020 saw over 135% more claims than any year on record, they received more than six years of claims in a single year.”

The numbers for 2020 are worse than in the Great recession.

Burt did go over the status of the Continued Assistance Act of 2020 in Utah. He broke it down into 3 parts.

The Federal Employment Pandemic Compensation. “What this is, is the stimulus payment for those who are eligible, for at least 1 dollar of unemployment benefits. This existed earlier in the year and was for a total of 600 dollars additional stimulus per week, and then that expired at the end of July. This is now available for individuals and is 300 dollars in additional stimulus for everyone who is eligible for at least a dollar of unemployment benefits for a total of 11 weeks. It does not go retroactively. It is available after enactment of the law. What that means is that the first payable week is for the week ending January 2nd.” He added there is no need to apply for it (beyond your initial claim). If you are eligible, you will automatically be considered for the 300 dollar payment. Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. “That is unemployment for the people who are traditionally not eligible for state unemployment benefits, such as the self-employed and Gig worker. That program expired on December 26th. The continued assistance act was passed on December 27th with new rules to the program. It limited the amount of retro weeks. It requires identity verification as well as income verification at every application. I am happy to say that in the State of Utah, we have that application all ready up and available for individuals who have exhausted their benefit. The Continued Assistance act has extended eligibility up to 50 weeks.” This is a 300 dollar benefit. To be eligible, you have to be unemployed as a direct result of the pandemic. The Pandemic Extended Unemployment Compensation: The act has added an additional 11 weeks of Federally funded benefits. Burt said: “Meaning individuals can receive up to 24 weeks of the extended federally funded benefits.” The additional 11 weeks are not yet available. “We just received guidance on how to administer that program yesterday.” Burt said, “So if an individual was receiving the 13-week extended benefit, and had not expired those 13 weeks, all you do is continue to accurately file your weekly continued claim, and they will continue to get the 13 weeks extended benefit.” The new benefit is not available for individuals who have exhausted their state benefit and the 13 weeks extended benefit.

The state hopes to have the final part of the program quickly and will communicate to applicants via jobs.utah.gov/covid19

If COVID-19 has impacted an individual’s employment, they should visit ​jobs.utah.gov/covid19​ for updated information, including help for employees and employers returning to work.