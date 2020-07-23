Utah unemployment claims decrease slightly as extra $600 benefit set to expire

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah’s unemployment claims for the week of July 12-18 went down slightly from the previous week. 7,067 new claims were filed. 239 fewer claims.

There was a total of $78, 252,671 of benefits paid. 88,134 continued claims were filed the same week.

The extra $600 dollar benefit expires on Saturday, July 25th

PUA actually doesn’t end until December 26, 2020. As determined by the federal government, the $600 stimulus ends on July 25, 2020, which is the last full week of July. Because you report on the previous week’s earnings in your weekly claim, next week will be the last benefit check for individuals that includes the $600 stimulus.

Unemployment Data 7/23

The number of people who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of July 11th, 2020 was 4,959. A total of 4,922 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“The pandemic has placed unprecedented demands on the unemployment insurance program, but the staff have and continue to do an incredible job meeting the need, issuing over $1.1 billion in benefits to eligible Utahns,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The added support of the $600 federal stimulus expires across all programs on July 25, 2020. This program provided temporary relief for many until economic recovery began to resume, allowing ongoing stability to now be found in employment.”

Weekly claims since the start of the pandemic in Utah 7/23

Continued claims since the beginning of the pandemic in Utah 7/23

The state asks if an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit ​jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.