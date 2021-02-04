Utah Unemployment: Benefits being paid out steady, yet still high

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services has released its unemployment numbers for the week of January 24 through 30. Utah is continuing to see a steady yet high volume of benefits being paid out.

The state is reminding people looking for work is extremely important with the current set of extended benefits set to expire in March.

Below are the new numbers released by the state:

“The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,557 for the week of Jan. 24-30, 2021, with a total of 19,759,280 of benefits paid. There were 34,752 continued claims filed during the same week.”

Addressing the claims from the past week, the state says, “The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Jan. 23, 2021, was 2,380. A total of 2,383 met the same criteria during the previous week.”

“With the federally-funded extended unemployment benefits, we continue to see a high volume of claims and benefits being paid out to support Utahns through this pandemic,” says Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

“It is critical to remember that the extended benefits are currently set to expire on March 13, 2020; actively looking for work remains critical and Utah’s diverse economy offers a variety of employment opportunities.”

The State asks if an individual’s employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit ​jobs.utah.gov/covid19​ for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.