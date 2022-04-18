UTAH (ABC4) – Speeding remains a constant issue plaguing local drivers throughout the state.

The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has released a staggering statistic — troopers stopped 43 drivers, all hitting over 100 mph in just 30 hours over the weekend.

UHP says one of the drivers they caught was traveling at speeds of 135 mph.

UHP says most of the speeders were cited along I-15 during a speed enforcement project targeting the Sand Dunes area at Little Sahara.

UHP troopers also caught a shocking 276 additional drivers for hitting speeds arranging anywhere from 77-99 mph over the weekend.

The operation consisted of 13 Utah troopers, two sergeants, one lieutenant and 18 overtime shifts throughout the weekend.

Earlier this month, UHP released sobering statistics showing a concerning rise in wrong-way crashes, speeding, DUI arrests and more throughout this past year.

During the period of Jan. 1, 2022 – March 27, 2022, UHP saw an 82% increase in wrong-way crashes, caught a staggering 1,300 drivers traveling over 100 mph and made almost 1,000 DUI arrests during this period.

Highway officials are constantly asking drivers to slow down, allow time to arrive at a destination and to never drive while under the influence.

If drivers spot someone behaving suspiciously or dangerously on the roads, they should always report them to authorities immediately.