Utah troopers break protest line to talk to black teen and what happened after changed their lives

The events that transpired last week left a local West Valley teen upset, angry, and with a lot of questions.

15-year-old Aiden needed answers. So he asked his mom to take him to the Utah State Capitol to find them.

Then something incredible happened. These troopers broke the line to come talk to him.

He and his mother, Nakia, came to talk live on GTU to share their experience.

We also invited the Utah Highway troopers, Trooper Snapp and Trooper Ohlau who spent time to talk to Aiden during last week’s protests. The conversation on the steps of the Capitol changed each of their lives. Aiden wants to go into criminal justice. Watch our conversation with these 4 and read Nakia’s post on Facebook below.

“Yesterday, I had a beautiful experience with Aiden and UHP. (This is long AND well worth the read, I promise.) FEEL FREE TO SHARE IT. We all need some good news.

Aiden has been angry for a long time. What’s been happening has ignited something deep inside of him. We have been having lots of conversations to help him through this. We talked about our differences and it was moving as he thought about everything more.

With the riots he wanted his voice heard and to have a greater understanding. He wanted answers from, what he feels is, the source of his pain and asked me to help him.

I am his mother. I am also wise enough to know, that I DO NOT have all the answers. I know that some answers, no matter how logical or eloquent I may be, I cannot, should not and will not answer, because I will not allow those responsible, to place that burden on my back.

He said, “I want to go to the Capitol tomorrow”

As we parked, I asked Aiden, “Do you really want to do this?”

He paused, then somberly said, “Yes.”

It was like he was saying, ‘No I really don’t want to do this, but Mom, I think this is the beginning of my peace and it’s going to be hard and scary.’

As we walked up the Capitoll sidewalk, it, surrounded by yellow tape and officers, I glanced at Aiden as he looked straight forward. I wondered then asked him, “Are you ready for this? What are you going to say?”

All I got was, “I don’t know. Will you help me?”

“Yes.”

I told him I would break the ice for him, but I wanted him to use his voice. I would be there, but his voice had to be heard.

As we got close enough to the sign, we both took a deep breath, just as five officers peered at us from atop of it and asked, “How are you today, can we help you?”

“My son wants to talk to you and ask you some questions with everything going that is going on and I knew for sure, I’d find some of those he wanted to talk to, here.”

“He is also taking an American Government class this summer and I thought this would be a good experience for him.” I said this last part to hopefully, let them know we/he wanted dialogue and not discord.

They said, “We will come down there and talk with you.”

I stepped back and gave Aiden & the officers space. I captured the dialogue between a nervous but determined young man and those he feared and did not trust.

UHP officers Terry, Ohlau and Snapp stood in the blazing sun and LISTENED for UNDERSTANDING to Aiden’s every statement. ANSWERED to the BEST of their ability his every question. ASKED for clarity and examples of his and my experience as people of color with officers, ADMONISHED the actions of the murderers in Minneapolis and they knew of no one who saw what those guys did as just…Then Officer Snapp asked me a question, I was not prepared for:

“Hey Mom, how can I make your interaction with me better?

“Oh, well, in particular, if you pull me over for whatever reason, acknowledge that you know that I am nervous. Tell me that you are there to help me and then what it was that you noticed.” I continued, “I want you to do your job. It is important. And I want to get home to my family.”

The officers took the time to talk with us. To get to know us and allowed us to get to know them. They told us about their families and us ours. In that moment we all had a commonality. We all loved our families and we wanted to be heard.

We are all individuals. They are not ‘that guy’ and abhor being lump in with him and understand we feel the same. They offered Aiden to a ride along after all of this, but had to walk that back since he’s not quite old enough, but gave him other resources and told him to take them up when he is of age.

They gave Aiden high fives and I asked if I could take their photo with Aiden.

As all of this was happening, across the street was another mom and her daughter. She came up to us and the officers and told us as she began to tear up that her daughter was angry and watched from a distance our interaction with the officers to protect ‘us’ from them. But what she came away with was, good can come from talking.

The daughter asked her to bring her up to Salt Lake to angrily protest the police and when she saw us, she was ready to clash with them on our behalf. The mom wanted and asked to take our picture as a momento for her daughter. We said yes and insisted she be in it also and to know what is going on is about all of us making it right & equal for us all.

As we walked away we ran into anti-gang group Choose Gang Free, who were there to promote peace and handed us & the officers water and powerade.

In that hour we all gained a little more peace and respect for each other.

Thank you Utah Highway Patrol for listening with the intent to help be part of the solution.

As we left Aiden asked if we could come up every week to make sure ‘those guys’ were okay and bring them water.

I am hoping they are not there, but home with their families like we all should feel free to be. But we will be going up there to check on them anyway.

I can’t undo yesterday, I can learn today and be better tomorrow, because now I know better.”

Nakia Armstrong

June 4 at 8:25 AM