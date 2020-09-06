Utah Troopers arrest 25 drivers during overnight D-U-I blitz

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol troopers arrested 25 drivers during a D-U-I saturation last night in Salt Lake County.

Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson Tera Wahlberg tells ABC4 News the arrests were made during an enhanced D-U-I patrol that began at 9 p.m. last night.

This weekend troopers will fill more than 120 extra shifts patrolling Utah’s interstates and highways as motorists travel for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Labor Day traditional marks the end of summer which brings out more motorists traveling on Utah roads.

While the UHP says it will be out looking for unsafe driving behaviors, their troopers aim to help everyone get where they are going safely.

Labor Day also ends what the Utah Department of Public Safety calls the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer”, a time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when troopers see more highway fatalities than at other times of the year.

According to the UHP, fatalities on Utah highways and interstates increased more than 30 percent this year over 2019.

The U-H-P also says they have also encountered more drivers exceeding 100 miles per hour this year. Since January, UHP troopers have issued 3,370 tickets tickets to driver speeding more than 100 MPH.

In 2019, there were 2,521 drivers caught breaking the 100 MPH mark from January through August.