SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Another week has passed, and the 2023 Utah Treasure Hunt continues with no one yet to discover the location of the hidden chest containing $25,000 somewhere in Utah.

Luckily, the creators of this year’s hunt have revealed yet another set of clues to assist Utah’s adventurers in their search.

Before sharing the newest clues, it’s important to know the Utah Treasure Hunt centers around a riddle in the form of a clever poem:

Begin your search where time was transcendent Crack open the books they’re interdependent Lift up your eyes and look for the mark Hike to the tree that stands without bark Pass the grain tower that looks out to the west Not more than an hour you’ll know by its crest Look down at your map to not wander with thirst Remember two less than on top of the first You’ll know you’re close where it’s time to frown What points towards heaven but is upside down? Get off the road at the airplane without wings Search from the shoulder and fortune it will bring – Utah Treasure Hunt

Now, with no one yet to claim the prize after weeks of searching, creators Dave and John have provided two more helpful hints.

Hint #1:

“As we head into the weekend, we’d like to travel through time and recommend a movie that’s not only a timeless classic but will help you on your quest. We invite you to revisit one of the few perfect films ever made, ‘Back to the Future.'”

Hint #2:

“The line in the poem that says, “Crack open the books,” isn’t referring to any particular books. It is trying to convey that to find the chest, some research is going to need to be done.”

It’s been reported that the chest should take only “one of two swipes of a hand” to clear whatever could be on it to see the chest.

As many have been requesting a place to find all the clues that have been released thus far, the 2023 Utah Treasure Hunt has compiled all the clues and reminders into one page of Current Hints — which they say will be updated a couple of days after each clue comes out.

Good luck, and happy hunting!