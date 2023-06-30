SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A whole month has passed, and Utahns across the state are still baffled as to the location of the 2023 Utah Treasure Hunt’s hidden chest, which contains a whopping $25,000 sum.

The treasure’s exact location has been concealed within a riddle in the form of a clever poem, reportedly crafted for months by creators Dave and John.

This secret poem reads as follows:

Begin your search where time was transcendent Crack open the books they’re interdependent Lift up your eyes and look for the mark Hike to the tree that stands without bark Pass the grain tower that looks out to the west Not more than an hour you’ll know by its crest Look down at your map to not wander with thirst Remember two less than on top of the first You’ll know you’re close where it’s time to frown What points towards heaven but is upside down? Get off the road at the airplane without wings Search from the shoulder and fortune it will bring Utah Treasure Hunt 2023

Along the way, they’ve offered new clues every week to assist those working to decipher its whereabouts.

Today, along with an EXCLUSIVE CLUE provided only to ABC4 Utah, even more clues have been shared with local fortune-seekers to narrow down their search.

Hint #1:

“In line 7 when it says to look down at your map to not wander with thirst, this line is stating if you haven’t solved the poem up to this point, you are going to wander aimlessly because everything before this rhyme could be figured out without leaving your home.”

Hint #2:

“Two less than on the top of the first… There is a literal physical thing on top of the first. You need to figure out what it is and then do some math. Nothing crazy. Just some elementary school math.”

Hint #3:

“In case you missed it, make sure to watch this video posted by First Class Fireplace. It might help rule out some potential solves.”

Bonus Hint:

“There is one more direct quote from another movie somewhere in the poem. Figuring it out isn’t required to solve the poem but it could help a little if and when the time comes.”

A helpful page called Current Hints on the Utah Treasure Hunt website has been created that compiles all clues and reminders, which is said to be updated a couple of days after each clue is released.

Check back with ABC4 Utah to discover all the latest clues as soon as they’re shared.