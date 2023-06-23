SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the summer season is now upon us and several weeks have passed, the hidden chest containing $25,000 remains undiscovered for the 2023 Utah Treasure Hunt.

While fortune seekers across the state continue to search, the creators of the hunt have dropped yet another set of clues to help locate where they’ve concealed this year’s treasure.

These clues are designed to improve the odds for adventurers hoping to solve a clever riddle, sharing its location, in the form of a poem:

Begin your search where time was transcendent Crack open the books they’re interdependent Lift up your eyes and look for the mark Hike to the tree that stands without bark Pass the grain tower that looks out to the west Not more than an hour you’ll know by its crest Look down at your map to not wander with thirst Remember two less than on top of the first You’ll know you’re close where it’s time to frown What points towards heaven but is upside down? Get off the road at the airplane without wings Search from the shoulder and fortune it will bring Utah Treasure Hunt 2023

With this riddle yet to be solved, a third set of clues has been revealed by Dave and John that offer several hints to unlock its secret.

Hint #1:

“The chest is not hidden in the city or anywhere urban. We get most of our hint ideas from frequently asked questions. And this one has been asked a lot.”

Hint #2:

“In line 5 of the poem, ‘Pass the grain tower‘ isn’t referring to a literal grain tower. But it is referring to something manmade.”

Hint #3:

“In case you missed it, make sure to watch this video posted by Element United. It might shed some light on the order of things.”

As requests have been made for a single place to find all the clues that have been released thus far, the 2023 Utah Treasure Hunt has compiled all clues and reminders into a page of Current Hints — which is said to be updated a couple of days after each clue comes out.

With these newest clues in your arsenal — good luck and happy hunting!