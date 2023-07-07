SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As treasure hunters around the state and beyond continue to search for the hidden chest with a promised $25,000 bounty, yet another set of clues has been shared to help them solve the poem revealing its location.

This poem, which was crafted for months by Utah Treasure Hunt creators Dave and John in the form of a clever riddle, has been puzzling fortune-seekers for well over a month now. Despite new hints every week, fortune-seekers are still carefully picking each line apart to discover its secrets.

The poem for the $25,000 hunt reads as follows:

Begin your search where time was transcendent Crack open the books they’re interdependent Lift up your eyes and look for the mark Hike to the tree that stands without bark Pass the grain tower that looks out to the west Not more than an hour you’ll know by its crest Look down at your map to not wander with thirst Remember two less than on top of the first You’ll know you’re close where it’s time to frown What points towards heaven but is upside down? Get off the road at the airplane without wings Search from the shoulder and fortune it will bring Utah Treasure Hunt 2023

The clues that have been given thus far offer hope to anyone attempting to decipher its meaning, along with an EXCLUSIVE CLUE provided only to ABC4 Utah.

A brand-new set of hints were shared today to narrow the hidden location even further for everyone searching.

Hint #1:

“Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore manga aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat.”

Hint number one appears to be placeholder text that is first generated when a font is used. However, it could be on purpose, and mean something for adventurers.

Hint #2:

“A lot of solves believe ‘the tree that stands without bark’ has to do with whether or not dogs are allowed on the trail. That’s a great idea but not correct. The tree without bark is manmade but you don’t have to physically go there. (Research from home)”

Hint #3:

“You never need to leave asphalt roads at any point of the drive. A lot of people have asked if they need a special kind of off-road vehicle. Nope. Any vehicle will do.”

As many have been requesting a place to find all the clues that have been released thus far, the 2023 Utah Treasure Hunt has compiled all the clues and reminders into one page of Current Hints — which they say will be updated a couple of days after each clue comes out.

With a fresh collection of clues in your arsenal — good luck and happy hunting!