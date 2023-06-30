SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, you may want to join in on the ongoing Utah Treasure Hunt for $25,000. ABC4 spoke exclusively with the organizers and they provided a clue, special for ABC4 viewers.

The masterminds behind the hunt, David Cline and John Maxim, said they are surprised to see this year’s hunt has been the one that’s taken the longest to find. in order to help, they’ve shared this exclusive clue with ABC4:

You may know research is required, but where best to begin?

The hint is to brush up on your Utah history. Utah Treasure Hunt 2023 ABC4 Exclusive Hint

Cline and Maxim told ABC4 that the latest hint is related to the second line in the original poem that reads “Crack open the books they’re interdependent.”

The exclusive hint will be joined by another set of hints that will be revealed later in the afternoon on Friday. These clues are designed to help crack the riddle of the original poem and help treasure hunters get closer to finding the prize they’re after. Previous clues have revealed the boundaries of the treasure hunt, as well as confirming the treasure is out in nature and not in the city.

“We all grew up on Indiana Jones and the Goonies, and just like, that sense of adventure, which in a modern world, sometimes it’s hard to find that,” Maxim told ABC4. “I think what people love about our hunts is that we always make sure that they’re free and open to anybody. So, anybody can just wake up today, figure out the poem and go find hidden treasure.”

Maxim and Cline said they started the first Utah Treasure Hunt as a passion project in 2020 while everyone was stuck inside during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a way to put together a fun activity for the community to safely do outside.

In the past, the two organizers thought the riddles they posted would take a month or two to solve. They were surprised when hunters were finding the treasure after only a week of searching. The 2023 edition of the Utah Treasure Hunt is living up to expectations, apparently stumping fortune seekers who still haven’t found the treasure a month into the hunt.

The full poem that has treasure hunters still scratching their heads can be seen in its entirety below:

Begin your search where time was transcendent

Crack open the books they’re interdependent

Lift up your eyes and look for the mark

Hike to the tree that stands without bark

Pass the grain tower that looks out to the west

Not more than an hour you’ll know by its crest

Look down at your map to not wander with thirst

Remember two less than on top of the first

You’ll know you’re close where it’s time to frown

What points towards heaven but is upside down?

Get off the road at the airplane without wings

Search from the shoulder and fortune it will bring Utah Treasure Hunt 2023

As requests have been made for a single place to find all the clues that have been released thus far, the 2023 Utah Treasure Hunt has compiled all clues and reminders into a page of Current Hints – which is said to be updated a couple of days after each clue comes out.

Of course, keep your eyes on ABC4 as we follow the treasure hunt and share additional clues as they are revealed.

Good luck and happy hunting, Utah!