SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Yet another week has come and gone with no one yet to claim the $25,000 prize contained in a hidden chest somewhere in Utah. Luckily for those following the Utah Treasure Hunt, a fresh set of hints is helping to pinpoint its exact location.

The key to finding this location lies in a riddle shared in the form of a poem, which reportedly was crafted for months by creators David Cline and John Maxim.

The poem for this year’s Utah Treasure Hunt reads as follows:

Begin your search where time was transcendent Crack open the books they’re interdependent Lift up your eyes and look for the mark Hike to the tree that stands without bark Pass the grain tower that looks out to the west Not more than an hour you’ll know by its crest Look down at your map to not wander with thirst Remember two less than on top of the first You’ll know you’re close where it’s time to frown What points towards heaven but is upside down? Get off the road at the airplane without wings Search from the shoulder and fortune it will bring Utah Treasure Hunt 2023

The new clues, given every Friday, are designed to assist treasure hunters as they work to decipher the riddle. Last month, the Utah Treasure Hunt provided an EXCLUSIVE CLUE only to ABC4 viewers.

This latest set of hints, which was released today, is helping to narrow down the location even more.

Hint #1:

“The single most important word of the entire poem is probably the word ‘frown’ from line 9.”

Hint #2:

“Going along with hint #1, a lot of people have asked us if this has anything to do with a grave or a cemetery. The answer is no. We would never use or get close to any kind of cemetery out of respect.”

Hint #3:

“The word ‘shoulder’ from the final line of the poem has led some to believe you are on the road the entire poem. That isn’t correct. The word shoulder has a different meaning and by this time, you are definitely on a trail/path.”

A single page of Current Hints on the Utah Treasure Hunt website features all the clues that have been released thus far — although the creators say it will be updated days after each new clue comes out.

To stay up to date on the latest hints as they’re shared, check back online with ABC4 every Friday until the treasure is found.

Until that day, good luck and happy hunting!