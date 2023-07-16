SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — It has been 51 days since the ever-alluding search first began for the 2023 Utah Scavenger Hunt. Today, the announcement was made officially via Instagram — someone has discovered the hidden chest with $25,000 inside.

Treasure-seekers from Utah and beyond have been on an exciting journey across the state to locate the treasure. Using only a secret riddle in the form of a poem to guide them, a wave of hunters have done their best to decipher its real meaning.

Yet, it took a dedicated participant from out of state three separate returns to search until finally finding the treasure. An Iowa woman, Chelsea Gotta (@chelseagotta), nearly gave up before deciding to give it one last shot.

“I went home and said, ‘I’m done’ — and couldn’t let it go . . . So, I just kept researching this week,” Gotta said in an interview with the hunt’s creators Dave and John.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Today, with plenty of determination and a day of free time left, she’s $25,000 richer.

According to the Instagram video, the treasure itself was said to be located up Mueller Park, in southeastern Bountiful. More details are reportedly coming soon to break down the pieces of the poem.

There is no word, as of yet, if or when another edition of the Utah Treasure Hunt will launch. Though, fans of the hunt can find information on other adventures via the website.

Now, with treasure in hand, what’s next for the winner?

“I have to go home tonight, to go to work tomorrow,” Gotta told Dave and John.