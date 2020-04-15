Utah Transit Authority to participate in #SoundTheHorn, recognize essential workers

Utah (ABC4 News) — Utah Transit Authority will show gratitude for essential workers, including those in transportation, by sounding two horn blasts at 1 p.m. on Thursday April 16.

#SoundTheHorn is a national movement intended to recognize those working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

