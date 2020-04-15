Utah Transit Authority to participate in #SoundTheHorn, recognize essential workers

Utah (ABC4 News) — Utah Transit Authority will show gratitude for essential workers, including those in transportation, by sounding two horn blasts at 1 p.m. on Thursday April 16.

In solidarity with transit agencies across the country, we'll be participating in #SoundTheHorn to recognize essential workers on the frontlines of #COVID19 — including transportation workers by sounding two horn blasts at 1pm MDT, Thursday, April 16. #HeroesMovingHeroes pic.twitter.com/iXDNzaNoIs — UTA (@RideUTA) April 15, 2020

#SoundTheHorn is a national movement intended to recognize those working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

