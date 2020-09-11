Utah Transit Authority building new TRAX station for new SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Transit Authority is building a new TRAX station for the new Salt Lake City International Airport as the existing airport station goes out of service Friday, September 11, 2020.

UTA says TRAX green Line riders heading to the airport should be aware of for the following changes.

TRAX Green Line:

From TRAX to the Airport:

Ride TRAX to the 1940 West Station

Board the Airport Shuttle on the West Side of the platform

Ride the shuttle to the old airport terminals

From the Airport to TRAX:

Go to the Ground Level of the airport

Take the Airport Shuttle to the 1940 West Station

Ride TRAX to your final destination

Shuttle Service Hours of Operation:

Weekday Hours: 5:30 a.m. – 11 p.m., 15-minute service before 7 p.m.

and 30 minutes after 7 p.m.

Saturday Hours: 6:20 a.m. – 11:20 p.m., arrives every 30 minutes

Sunday Hours: 6:20 a.m. – 8:52 p.m., arrives every 30 minutes. Plan for 15-30 minute delays.

Get more information about the TRAX Green Line Schedule.