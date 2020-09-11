Utah Transit Authority building new TRAX station for new SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Transit Authority is building a new TRAX station for the new Salt Lake City International Airport as the existing airport station goes out of service Friday, September 11, 2020.
UTA says TRAX green Line riders heading to the airport should be aware of for the following changes.
TRAX Green Line:
From TRAX to the Airport:
Ride TRAX to the 1940 West Station
Board the Airport Shuttle on the West Side of the platform
Ride the shuttle to the old airport terminals
From the Airport to TRAX:
Go to the Ground Level of the airport
Take the Airport Shuttle to the 1940 West Station
Ride TRAX to your final destination
Shuttle Service Hours of Operation:
Weekday Hours: 5:30 a.m. – 11 p.m., 15-minute service before 7 p.m.
and 30 minutes after 7 p.m.
Saturday Hours: 6:20 a.m. – 11:20 p.m., arrives every 30 minutes
Sunday Hours: 6:20 a.m. – 8:52 p.m., arrives every 30 minutes. Plan for 15-30 minute delays.
