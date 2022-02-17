Utah traffic delays affecting President’s Day weekend travel

News

by: Vivian Chow

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – Thinking of hitting the road this President’s Day weekend?

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is advising drivers to plan ahead for traffic delays throughout the state.

Throughout this Friday (Feb. 18) and Monday afternoon (Feb. 21), expect heavier traffic delays along U.S. 6 and I-15.

As drivers take to the roads, they should plan ahead with these potential delays:

  • Eastbound U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon: up to 10-minute delays on Friday, Feb. 18 from 3:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Southbound I-15 in Cedar City: up to 15-minute delays on Friday, Feb. 18 from 2-8 p.m.
  • Northbound I-15 in Davis County: up to 10-minute delays on Monday, Feb. 21 from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Westbound U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon: up to 10-minute delays on Monday, Feb. 21, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Shifted lanes due to construction along I-80 and I-215 in eastern Salt Lake County. All lanes will remain open, but UDOT is urging caution when driving through construction zones.

To stay ahead of all traffic delays and updates, click here or download UDOT’s traffic app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories