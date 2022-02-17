Utah traffic delays affecting President’s Day weekend travel

UTAH (ABC4) – Thinking of hitting the road this President’s Day weekend?

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is advising drivers to plan ahead for traffic delays throughout the state.

Throughout this Friday (Feb. 18) and Monday afternoon (Feb. 21), expect heavier traffic delays along U.S. 6 and I-15.

As drivers take to the roads, they should plan ahead with these potential delays:

Eastbound U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon: up to 10-minute delays on Friday, Feb. 18 from 3:30-8:30 p.m.

Southbound I-15 in Cedar City: up to 15-minute delays on Friday, Feb. 18 from 2-8 p.m.

Northbound I-15 in Davis County: up to 10-minute delays on Monday, Feb. 21 from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Westbound U.S. 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon: up to 10-minute delays on Monday, Feb. 21, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Shifted lanes due to construction along I-80 and I-215 in eastern Salt Lake County. All lanes will remain open, but UDOT is urging caution when driving through construction zones.

To stay ahead of all traffic delays and updates, click here or download UDOT’s traffic app.