Utah to receive billions in funding from new Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4)- The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) released details on how the new infrastructure law will affect Utah and how the state will benefit from it.

According to details released in a statement from the department, Utah received an overall C+ on its infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) in 2020. The lowest grade the state received was in its maintenance of levees, which was a D-.

“There are between 102 and 112 miles of levees statewide with approximately 252 individual segments averaging nearly 60 years old,” information from the report card says. The ASCE estimates that roughly 125,000 of Utah’s residents are protected by levees and it risks $10 billion in property damages should anything happen to those levees.

“Given Utah’s flood-prone areas and community encroachment on levees, the public safety consequences or costs of failure have and will continue to increase over time.” the ASCE says.

The state also received average to below-average grades on aviation, canals, dams, hazardous waste, stormwater, and wastewater. Although it did not receive an A grade in anything, it scored better-than-average grades on bridges, drinking water, roads, solid waste, and transit.

USDOT says the new infrastructure law will rebuild roads and bridges, “with a focus on climate change mitigation.”

“In Utah, there are 62 bridges and over 2,064 miles of highway in poor condition,” said USDOT, adding that commute times have increased by 7.2% with drivers paying $709 per year due to driving on roads that need repair. Utah would receive $2.6 billion over five years for fixing highways and bridges.

Over the course of five years, Utah will receive roughly $19 million in funding for highway safety traffic programs. Those programs would help the state improve driver behavior and reduce deaths and injuries from motor vehicle-related crashes.

Utah would also receive about $665 million over the same period to improve public transportation across the state. Utah Transit Authority received $950,000 on Friday from USDOT for projects within the agency.

Utah will receive about $36 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state. Utah will also have the opportunity to apply for grants out of the $2.5 billion available for EV charging.

Other projects the new infrastructure law will fund are:

$36 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state

over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state $181 million for infrastructure development for airports over five years

for infrastructure development for airports over five years $6 billion in funding to support efforts for local and tribal governments to reduce crashes and fatalities, especially for cyclists and pedestrians

in funding to support efforts for local and tribal governments to reduce crashes and fatalities, especially for cyclists and pedestrians $15 billion for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grants supporting local surface transportation projects

for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grants supporting local surface transportation projects $14 billion in Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Grants for freight infrastructure

in Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Grants for freight infrastructure $5.6 billion to state and local governments for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses

For a full list of what Utah will receive from the Infrastructure Bill, click here.