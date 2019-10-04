Utah teens: Largest demographic arrested for rape offenses in 2018

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – New data released from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows the number of rape cases is on the rise in Utah. Teenagers make up the largest demographic arrested for the crime.

Incidents of rape rose 4.49 percent in 2018. Teenagers ages 15-19 accounted for a majority of the arrests.

“Specifically seeing more arrests with the younger age group I think indicates that there has been a lot of work done on the juvenile justice end,” explained Mara Haight, Executive Director of the Rape Recovery Center.

Haight says the increase in numbers doesn’t necessarily indicate more victims, rather, it shows an influx of people reporting, which in turn is leading to more arrests.

“We feel very strongly that it’s more people reporting. We can see that as a community-based provider that doesn’t have reporting as a qualifier for people coming in for our services, we are seeing a higher proportion of our clients that are engaging in the criminal justice system than we have before. But we are not seeing that more people are being sexually assaulted. More people are talking about it,” she said.

Haight believes teaching healthy dynamics around sex and relationships will help change the conversation.

“The criminal justice system is not going to solve this for us. We really have to empower young people with more information and create a culture around positive consent — enthusiastic consent.”

Senator Kathleen Riebe, D-Salt Lake, opened a bill file for the upcoming legislative session. The language is still protected but she told ABC4 News that if her legislation is signed into law it would allow teachers to create a more robust conversation about sex education.

“I would like kids to understand what aggressive behavior is and also how to prevent aggressive behavior, how to say no, how to engage in a healthy relationship and what that means to have a healthy relationship,” she said.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the Rape Recovery Center’s 24/7 crisis line at (801) 467-7273. It’s free and confidential.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Utahns impacted by autism 'hopeful' about new funding bill signed into law (9 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Utahns impacted by autism 'hopeful' about new funding bill signed into law (9 p.m.)"

Salt Lake County Board of Health calls on state legislature for action on vaping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salt Lake County Board of Health calls on state legislature for action on vaping"

Two Utah men create a new meaning for the term ‘Couch Potato’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two Utah men create a new meaning for the term ‘Couch Potato’"

Two Utah men create a new meaning for the term 'Couch Potato'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two Utah men create a new meaning for the term 'Couch Potato'"

Classroom conflict: When your child dislikes their teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Classroom conflict: When your child dislikes their teacher"

'Big Game Bound' Week 5: John Elway talks success on and off the field

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Big Game Bound' Week 5: John Elway talks success on and off the field"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories