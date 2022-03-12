BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Smith Alley of Bountiful, Utah, took to Instagram on March 11 to mourn yet another peer who recently committed suicide.

Alley, a senior at Bountiful High School, is the founder of Live Life Bigger, a nonprofit organization that aims to empower and encourage kids to ‘live life bigger’ by educating them on the negative effects that social media, cyberbullying, and screen addiction has on younger generations.

In his Instagram post, Alley filmed himself breaking down in tears.

“We just lost another kid at my high school,” he began. “This is the plague of today’s generation: suicide.”

Alley went on to express his personal distress regarding the tragedy, saying, “But it sucks for me. It sucks for me because no matter how hard I try, no matter the amount of speaking engagements that I get, the amount of youth that I work with one on one, it doesn’t matter because I’m never going to have the reach to do it all and it sucks. It sucks to lose someone in my hometown at my high school because it’s just so close.”

The young activist continued his speech by stressing the importance of prioritizing the mental health crisis.

“You have to decide now. You have to decide today that this is the most important thing to you. You have to cut the bullcrap. Nothing else matters, just this does, nothing else. You have to decide that the people in your life matter enough to you to do the work that keeps them there, to show people that they’re enough, that they’re loved and that they’re worthy.”

He continued, adding, “This is what we have to do. This is the fight that we have to fight. You have to start now and don’t wait for tragedy to strike. Don’t wait to get hurt before you start now. You are loved and you are worthy and you deserve to be on this Earth no matter what anyone or anything makes you think. You deserve that.”

The teen established Live Life Bigger after struggling with anxiety and depression and creating a suicide plan himself.

“I draw my motivation to spread light from my many years spent in the dark. In my early elementary years I was bullied for my size and my speech impediment. This led me to believe that I wasn’t enough. After being exposed to pornography and getting several different social media platforms, I slowly became a victim of addiction and self-hate,” he wrote on the organization’s website.