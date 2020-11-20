Utah teen stands up for her difference after ‘The Witches’ negative depiction

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – 18-year-old Savannah Kartchner, from Kaysville, Utah, wants people to know, just because she has three fingers on one of her hands doesn’t make her any different from you.

“We like as a society and especially the media, need to normalize disabilities,” said Savannah.

Savannah uses her platform on social media to speak out against “The Witches” movie, where Anne Hathaway is an evil character with three fingers.

“It’s a part of who I am, and so seeing that something that, like I said, is so special to me could be used as a costume to make a character look scarier that hurt,” she added.

Savannah was born this way and it is her ‘normal’. She calls her hand, her ‘lucky fin’,

“If a character does have a limb difference or something like they should just have their storyline,” said Savannah.

Savannah’s parents say she is always adapting, taking things one step at a time.

“Nothing’s slowed her down, it’s been perfect, she’s perfect,” said Brad Kartchner, Savannah’s father.

“She went into preschool, and her teacher pulled me aside afterward and said you have to know I was like, ‘who wants to do show’ and tell, and Savannah’s hand went up and came up and goes ‘I have a lucky hand, and it has three fingers,’” said Jaimie Kartchner, Savannah’s mother.

It took 16 years for Savannah to find a community online, where others with limb differences all connect.

“Because of the movie, everybody sort of came together and said ‘hey this isn’t okay’ so everyone started talking about it and how it’s affecting us because it’s not something that gets talked about a lot,” said Savannah.

Using her platform to educate others, who may not understand what her definition of normal, is.

“I’m not a witch and my limb difference, I don’t want it to be used as something to make a character scary, because like we want to encourage acceptance and beauty,” said Savannah.