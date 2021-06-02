Utah teen documents ‘life-changing’ walk to Vegas on TikTok

(ABC4) – Encumbered only by a single backpack carrying just a few essentials, Hunter Smeltzer has gone for a walk to clear his mind and begin anew.

Starting from his parents’ home in West Jordan to where he currently sits, in a $100-per night motel room at the Circus Circus hotel property in Las Vegas, Smeltzer tells ABC4 that the journey so far has been “life-changing.”

“It’s definitely put my life into perspective, just like seeing what I am compared to the world,” Smeltzer explains to ABC4 over the phone. “Passing through the mountains, you see how big the mountains really are. And you see how far places really are. Me being in Vegas right now blows my mind because I’ve never been this far away from home by myself.”

Smeltzer began his walk more than a week ago with just a few articles of clothing, his iPhone, and a couple of portable chargers. The blue checkerboard Vans he wore at the start of his venture — 300-plus miles of which he has done by foot — quickly proved to be a poor choice of footwear. Those have since been swapped out for a more comfortable pair of Adidas sneakers.

You’d know that if you had seen the videos on TikTok that Smeltzer has been posting to document his trip.

The 19-year-old started his walk with around 800 followers on the popular video-sharing app, a number that has quickly ballooned to over 16,000. The video of his first day on the road, posted on May 20, has already been seen over 379,000 times with more than 60,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.

The caption at the start of the video shares that Smeltzer started his walk to chase his dreams and build a new life in Los Angeles.

As for what that means, he says it’ll be clearer when he gets there. Smeltzer plans on moving into a “content creator” house in the L.A. area with other social media and Gen-Z influencers to build on the audience he has found on his walk.

“I’ve had some social media influencers reach out to me over the past month,” he shares. “They’ve been following along with the journey, and I’ve been in touch with them. The plan is to be an influencer, be a creator, and hang with those guys and see how far that’ll take me.”

Courtesy of Hunter Smeltzer

So far, the quest for a following has taken Smeltzer quite a ways from home, and has also helped the shaggy-haired teenager make plenty of new friends and supporters who are eager to help. With only $13 to his name to start the trip, he has received many donations to his Venmo and Cash App accounts for funds for food, water, and lodging.

Thanks to his followers, Smeltzer has had to spend only one night sleeping under the stars, which he says “wasn’t too cold,” thanks to an emergency blanket he had in the first aid kit he brought along in the backpack.

One night, he didn’t sleep at all, walking 28 straight hours from Payson to Fillmore.

His body has taken a bit of toll on the walk. Smeltzer tells ABC4 that he has suffered a severe nose bleed due to the dust and dirt on the road. He also injured his ankle, but has taken steps to mitigate the pain.

While safety is a concern for Smeltzer — he says he came dangerously close to getting hit by a semi-truck at one point in his walk — another priority is the conservation of his phone battery. To pass the time while he walks, he listens to music on his phone until the battery life hits about 70%. After shutting it off for a few hours, he’ll boot up the tunes again, until the life falls to 50%. Other than that, and the occasional video to update his followers on his trip, the phone is rarely used.

Courtesy of Hunter Smeltzer

“It’s just kind of like a lot of like planning for timing and phone battery and all that stuff,” Smeltzer explains. “I also can’t use the directions because that also kills my battery, so I had to use a paper map.”

During his trip, the TikToker’s following has steadily, and at times, sharply risen, allowing him to gain a bit of fame along the way. Folks have stopped to wait for him along the road to meet him, shake his hand, take a video, and encourage him on his trip. The drivers of the only two cars that he allowed to pick him up both had seen his videos and wanted to escort him through particularly treacherous parts of the route. Many of his followers also reminded Smeltzer that walking through Death Valley in June is not advisable and have given him enough donations for an $86 Southwest flight to Hollywood on Wednesday night, effectively ending his walk.

Still, the journey isn’t over for Smeltzer, who explains that before he left his hometown, he was working an unsatisfying custodial job for a local school district.

His parents have voiced their feelings about the teenager’s choice to leave home; Smeltzer says they do not approve of his walk. Still, he feels he is “upgrading” his life by leaving on this quest and doesn’t consider himself a runaway.

“I’m not completely prepared,” he says of his future. “But I’m ready to take it on.”

Saying he was ready to make an adult decision and with nothing holding him back from the adventure of a lifetime, he has learned a lot about himself based on the response received on social media.

“I’ve been telling all my followers on social media that life doesn’t last forever. And so all these opportunities are waiting and you’ll never know when you’ve missed an opportunity until it’s gone,” Smeltzer says, hours away from leaving for the airport. “I decided to take this opportunity because it isn’t always going to be there. As I get older, it’s going to be harder to manage, it’s going to be harder to do. So, you just have to find those opportunities and take them when you can.”