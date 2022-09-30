SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old has been arrested as part of a recent homicide investigation, Salt Lake City Police said.

The 16-year-old, who has been unidentified due to his age, was taken into custody as a suspect in relation to a possible gang-related shooting that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez, earlier in September.

The SLCPD arrived on the scene around 1 a.m. on Sept. 10 and reportedly Galicia-Rodriguez with critical injuries. Officers state they provided emergency first-aid before the young man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his wounds.

As part of the investigation, police report they received a court-authorized search and arrest warrant in Salt Lake City which they executed with members of the SLCPD’s Homicide Squad and SWAT Team.

Detectives reportedly learned information about the 16-year-old’s location during the execution of the search warrant and “quickly transitioned.” Officials say detectives safely arrested the suspect after developing a tactical plan.

The 16-year-old has been booked into a Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Murder.

Detectives say this remains an ongoing investigation and would like to speak with anyone who has information about this case.