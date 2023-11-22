ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — The coach for Utah Tech University women’s basketball team was suspended for two games following an investigation that stemmed from player allegations of misconduct.

In a statement Wednesday, a spokesperson for the St. George school said that JD Gustin will continue on as head coach after the suspension.

“The university is in the process of addressing the findings from the summary and using those findings to improve our women’s basketball program moving forward,” the statement said.

The third-party investigation came as a result of player complaints that Gustin bullied, intimidated and retaliated against players over the last several years, The Associated Press reports.

Guston was suspended from Wednesday night’s game in Durham, New Hampshire, and Saturday’s game in North Eston, Massachusetts.

ABC4 spoke with two current players on the team about the suspension. Both players said they defended their coach.

“The accusations were trivial, they were petty and just undeserving,” said forward Emily Isaacson. “I was totally taken aback by this.”

Guard Maggie McCord, a fifth-year senior on the team, said she’s looking forward to when the team can put this behind them.

“It’s frustrating it’s even an investigation to begin with,” she said.

ABC4 reached out to players who had previously spoken critically of Gustin’s behavior. They either did not respond or did not wish to comment further.



