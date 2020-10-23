Utah State University ranked top 10 for COVID-19 response

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah State University has been ranked one of the top 10 colleges in the nation for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University was ranked number 6 overall for providing housing and meal refunds in spring 2020, giving instructional delivery options to students in fall 2020, adjusting its 2020-21 academic calendar, and identifying students in need of extra financial help, according to college magazine.

According to a press release on the University’s website, College Magazine recognized USU for providing information with regard to the fall 2020 plan and offering options for face-to-face, hybrid, and fully remote modes of delivery.

In addition, the university reportedly returned prorated housing and meal plan funds due to the abrupt transition to fully-remote learning at the end of the spring semester. Also noted in the ranking was USU’s plan to go completely remote from the week of Thanksgiving onward “which will further protect students, faculty, and staff as they travel during the holidays.”

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, access to education has become more important than ever, and I am proud of the proactive measures our campuses have taken to safely deliver quality education, despite the many challenges our faculty, staff and students face,” said USU President Noelle Cockett.

College Magazine also praised the university’s efforts to identify a total of 21,000 students (out of a total of 28,000) who qualified and received CARES Act funding, according to a press release on Utah State University’s website.

“We wanted to help as many students as possible, both through the CARES Act and through our USU Emergency Hardship Fund, as well as to ensure students would have what they needed for fall semester when most classes would have some form of technology enhancement,” said Robert Wagner, USU’s vice president for Academic and Instructional Services, who facilitated the distribution of the funding.

The University was also ranked for its continual COVID-19 updates and alerts on its website at https://www.usu.edu/covid-19/, according to officials.