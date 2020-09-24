Utah State Prison (USP) in Draper and Central Utah Correctional Facility on a 24-hour lockdown due to COVID-19 concerns

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah State Prison (USP) in Draper and the Central Utah Correctional Facility are on a 24-hour lockdown due to possible transmission of COVID-19 within the general population.

Officials say the lockdown started at about 3:00 p.m.

UDC says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations and coordinating closely with state and local health officials to ensure that all containment steps are taken.

UDC is also coordinating with local health officials on quarantine and isolation procedures, conducting contact tracing, and ensuring that proper cleaning protocols are implemented.