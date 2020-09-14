Utah State Prison redevelopment plans are full steam ahead

DRAPER, Utah (ABC 4 News)—The new Utah State Prison is moving near the Salt Lake Airport, and plans to redevelop the old site are full steam ahead.

Once the prison is torn down, the old 700 acre lot will be redeveloped and called “The Point.”

The planning calls for mixed residential, office, retail and light industrial as well as new public transportation connections.

Officials say redeveloping this area will reduce traffic on I-15, and lead to thousands of new jobs while generating just over a billion dollars in municipal revenue.

“Utah is quickly becoming one of the top innovation markets in the country,” Theresa Foxley, president, and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah said. “The point is situated between two major labor sheds and will serve to catalyze and accelerate important economic and education opportunities”.

The state is launching a survey called “Make Your Point” to help guide the building process.

Public comment is not over-, the eleven person mountain state land authority is launching a campaign asking folks to weigh in on which portion of the project should come first.

The plan is expected to be implemented by the year 2022.