Utah State Prison inmate, who tested positive for COVID-19 dies

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Corrections reported that an inmate at the Utah State Prison has died after previously testing positive for COVID-19.

The inmate, an 82-year-old man, tested positive for the virus on October 30 and had no reported symptoms in the time leading up to his death, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.

He had several other comorbidities that likely contributed to his death, the Utah Department of Corrections said in a release.

The inmate passed away on Wednesday morning.

“The Department’s medical staff continue to heavily monitor incarcerated individuals in outbreak areas with great emphasis on the Oquirrh 5 facility where the prison’s most medically vulnerable incarcerated individuals reside,” the Utah Department of Corrections said in a release.

