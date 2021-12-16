Utah State Prison in Draper has 123 confirmed cases of COVID-19

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – As of Dec. 14, Utah State Prison has 123 active cases of COVID-19, 77 of which are at the Women’s Facility. In total, out of 30,166 tests, there have been 2,338 confirmed cases and 16 deaths.

An audit of the Utah State Prison revealed that many inmates are not receiving proper healthcare due to “systemic deficiencies” within clinical services.

The audit, conducted by the Utah Legislature Auditor General, revealed that several inmates were given inadequate or inappropriate care when it came to issues like COVID-19 and diabetes. In some cases, inmates experienced unreasonable delays or inconsistencies regarding critical medication, or were administered the wrong medication altogether.

The audit also found that prescribed medications were being administered by EMTs who were not trained to know the side effects of medications that are delivered at pill lines. States such as Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming use nurses to administer pill lines and conduct face-to-face meetings with inmates.

The Utah Department of Corrections does state that they offer monoclonal antibody treatment for individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as those who have been directly exposed.

In addition to the COVID-19 vaccine, the UDC has begun offering COVID-19 booster shots and anticipates that all incarcerated individuals will be able to get one over the next couple of weeks. Vaccinations are not mandatory at this time, officials say.