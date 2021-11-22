Utah state Officials serve Thanksgiving meals to the homeless with local nonprofit

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah state officials stepped up to help feed the hungry on Monday with the rescue mission of Salt Lake.

The rescue mission of Salt Lake continued their yearly tradition of dishing upwards of 1200 thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings, “Sit down banquet meal for our homeless friends as well as taking to-go meals into our homeless camps” as Chris Crosswhite, Executive Director of The Rescue Mission explains.

Crosswhite says the yearly banquet serves as a sense of normalcy for the homeless in a society where they’re often forgotten” it then fosters that feeling of connectivity, it lets them know that they’re loved and valued.”

The individuals are valued by not only the rescue mission but the state’s top officials, as Governor Spencer Cox and Lt. Governor Diedre Henderson along with many others from the Governor’s Office roll up their sleeves to dish out hot meals.

Governor Cox says “It’s become a tradition as Lt. Governor we were here with Governor Gary Herbert and his family, and now as governor, we get to do it, Lt. Henderson is also here.”

With the dropping temperatures and Utah’s unfortunate homeless population the governor says it’s important for those experiencing homeless to have a place to lean on. “It’s so rewarding to see them come together to give hugs and get some warm amazing food” shares Governor Cox.

One volunteer ABC4 spoke to says this heartfelt banquet has been a life-changing experience, Mariela Pedraza who also shoots photography at the Rescue Mission tells ABC4, “I got transformed by just coming and serving and helping others.”

As a way to provide a solution, the rescue mission’s 13-month in-patient recovery plan is just one step to ending homelessness, one person at a time.

“I just feel like God loves them so much and sometimes they’re overlooked, I want to let them know they’re seen their known they’re loved,” says Pedraza.