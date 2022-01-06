Utah State Courts to continue in-person trials despite COVID surge

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Despite some confusion, Utah State Courts have announced that jury trials are still scheduled to take place in person.

The Courts are in compliance with the Utah State Judiciary Risk Phase Response Plan and are taking safety precautions in the forms of masking and social distancing to assure the health of all individuals attending in-person trials.

There has been uncertainty regarding trials due to both the Salt Lake City Justice Court and the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah (Federal) suspending jury trials. However, the suspension of trials made by the federal court and the Salt Lake City Justice Court do not affect jury trials held in state district courts or other county or city justice courts.

Jurors and attorneys should continue to appear in court as scheduled unless notified by either the court or the judge.

Utah State Courts will continue to pay close attention to COVID-19 trends and will be in close contact with health officials moving forward.