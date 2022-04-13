SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Authorities with the Utah State Correctional Facility are excited to host the venue’s Career Fair.

The event will be held at the Utah State Correctional Facility from April 14 to April 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on April 16 from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Job opportunities available include correctional officers, licensed clinical therapists, and nurses.

For the first time, the state is allowing those as young as 19-years-old to become correctional officers.

Applications will be available at the fair for attendees to fill out on the spot.

The new Utah State Correctional Facility is set to open in the summer of 2022. At this time, authorities are looking to fill roughly 200 correctional officer positions along with other positions within the facility. The new correctional facility is on track to be the most technologically advanced prison facility in the country.