SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times on Friday morning.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the suspect is 22-year-old Dontel Cowans.

Police were first searching for Cowans after a woman was found heavily bleeding on the ground with multiple stab wounds near 280 East Hampton Avenue around 7:32 a.m.

The woman was unconscious when paramedics arrived and the suspect had fled the scene.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. After emergency surgery, she was been upgraded to a critical, but stable condition.

After investigating the case, police found forensic evidence and a vehicle near the crime scene that belonged to Cowans. A fingerprint on the vehicle was located and processed by SDLCPD Crime Lab technicians.

Cowans was identified after the fingerprint was run through the Automated Fingerprint Identification System which is a national law enforcement database.

“This case highlights the outstanding ability of our department to quickly and effectively coordinate and communicate during a rapidly unfolding investigation,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “Our patrol officers, detectives, members of our specialty units and crime lab technicians never let up in their pursuit of justice. These investigations require dedicated members of law enforcement, and I’m proud we have that caliber of excellence throughout our department.”

Authorities were able to locate and arrest Cowans at his residence. He was arrested on one count of Aggravated Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Cowans is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

“The SLCPD will continue to work with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office to determine what, if any, additional charges may be applicable in this case,” officials say.