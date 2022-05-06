UTAH (ABC4) – Utah-based beverage franchise, Swig, will be partnering with Joyce University in Draper for a fourth year to give back to health care professionals across the state on May 6, also known as National Nurses Day.

This year, the partnership will be delivering nearly 1,000 cookies and Swig drink vouchers to healthcare facilities throughout Utah.

The organizations’ delivery of 150 cookies and 300 drink vouchers to St. Mark’s Hospital will kick off the start of Swig and Joyce Universities’ partnership on National Nurses Day.

In addition to the deliveries, nurses can grab a cookie or 24-ounce drink free of charge at any Swig location.