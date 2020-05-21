Utah (ABC4 News) — Utah small businesses that have lost revenue due to COVID-19 may be eligible for financial help through the COVID-19 Commercial Rental Assistance Program, according to a release from the South Valley Chamber.
The program currently has $40 million in commercial rental assistance to distribute to provide relief to small businesses in Utah. These businesses can include nonprofits, sole proprietors, independent contractors and those that are self-employed.
To be eligible for the assistance, businesses must meet the following requirements:
- Have a current lease on commercial property in Utah
- Utah must be the principal place of business
- Business must have been operating with less than 100 employees on February 15, 2020
- Demonstrate a loss of at least 50 percent gross monthly revenue following March 1, 2020 due to the pandemic
- Must not have received funds from the COVID-19 Agricultural Operations
The percentage that an eligible candidate will receive is based on a formula that takes into consideration how much revenue the company lost and whether or not the company received the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program funds. Applicants who received PPP funds may still be eligible to receive funds from the the COVID-19 Commercial Rental Assistance Program.
Businesses may apply for the grant by clicking here. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and will be available as long as there is money left.
Email rentalgrant@utah.gov with questions about the grant.
