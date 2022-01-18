Utah Senate passes bill to overturn Mask Mandate in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – When the mask mandate for Salt Lake County went into effect two weeks ago, the Utah Senate went to work and drafted a bill aimed at terminating this decision. On Tuesday, the Senate passed this very bill.

S.J.R.3 also known as Joint Resolution to Terminate Public Health Order Issued by Salt Lake County Health Department, proposed by Utah Senator Daniel McCay (R), passed through the senate in a 22-5 vote Tuesday afternoon.

Although the bill was passed in a 22-5 vote, some organizations are not happy with the rushed procedure of the bill.

Katie Matheson, deputy director of Alliance for a Better Utah, issued the following statement in response to the bill Tuesday saying:

“Utahns want to be free to live their lives safely, but for almost two years COVID-19 has brought immeasurable harm to our physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing. Last year, Utah lawmakers foolishly declared the pandemic over and insisted that only local leaders could make emergency orders for their communities. Only one year later, our case counts are higher than they’ve ever been, our hospitals are overrun and understaffed, medical workers are burned out, schools lack sufficient teachers, and the burden of this virus is being carried by all Utahns across the state. Legislative leaders are actively tying the hands of local leaders who are working hard every day to protect their residents.”

Five days ago, the Salt Lake County Council held an emergency meeting to address the controversial decision to enforce a mask mandate. The council voted in favor of keeping the mandate by a vote of 5-4.

The bill will now head to the house of representatives for a vote.