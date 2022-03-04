SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new bill sponsored by Representative Steve Eliason titled H.B. 440, Homeless Services Amendments, is creating controversy across Utah.

The Senate officially passed H.B. 440 on March 3.

The bill “allows certain homeless shelters to expand capacity during a limited period of time under certain circumstances,” and, “prohibits municipalities from imposing certain capacity limits on homeless shelters during a limited period of time under certain circumstances.”

Those in favor of H.B. 440 have acknowledged the necessity for emergency homeless shelters in the Beehive State, as homeless rates have been on the rise in Utah throughout recent years.

Those in opposition of the bill argue that it could cost taxpayers over $10 million and will create a more extreme situation for the homeless along with the communities affected by the ever-increasing homeless population and unrealistic demands from service providers.