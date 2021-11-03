Utah rolling out the vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

Walgreens said it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds nationwide on Saturday. (Walgreens)

UTAH (ABC4) – 109,000 pediatric doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are on their way to Utah, and for the Weber-Morgan Health Department, they can’t come soon enough.

Lori Buttars with the Weber-Morgan Health Department told ABC4 News 4,000 people tested positive in October. The last time the local health department had numbers this high was in January.

Buttars said the health department plans to start rolling out the vaccine on November 8. They’re holding clinics at schools and extending clinic hours.

While the latest rollout is for kids 5 to 11, in the last two weeks, Buttars said adults 30 to 39 had the most cases, which is why she wants to remind parents they too can get the shot when they bring their kids to the clinic.

“I suspect most people are really busy. I think they’re moms and dads, and they’re working and they’re juggling several things,” said Buttars. “This is a really good opportunity for them to bring their kids in and get vaccinated at the same time.”

According to the Weber-Morgan Health Department, about half of all people living in the area are fully vaccinated.