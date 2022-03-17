TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man wanted by police for robbing multiple gas stations and businesses throughout the Salt Lake City area has been arrested.

Taylorsville Police first identified the suspect, David Converse Harris, 33, earlier this week.

Police arrested Harris after he robbed a Taylorsville hardware store located at 4860 S. Redwood Rd.

During that incident, police say Harris threatened two juvenile employees with a gun and demanded they hand over money from a cash register. The handgun was tucked in the suspect’s waistband, according to arrest documents.

The employees handed over around $750 before Harris hopped into his car and drove away from the scene.

Officers spotted Harris’ vehicle on Redwood Road and attempted to pull him over. Harris drove away and led police on a pursuit that ended near 803 East Vine St. in Murray after his tires became deflated.

Police say Harris stepped out of his car and started fleeing on foot. Eyewitnesses saw Harris drop his gun while fleeing. Police later discovered the weapon was actually a realistic-looking metal BB gun.

Harris is wanted for multiple recent aggravated robberies including:

A Maverik gas station in South Salt Lake located at 514 West 3900 South

in South Salt Lake located at 514 West 3900 South A Boost Mobile store in Salt Lake City located at 2075 South 700 East

A T-Mobile store in South Salt Lake located at 87 West 3300 South

Harris was arrested on four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of failure to stop or respond to an officer’s command.

He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.