Utah residents can purchase discounted rain barrels to improve water quality

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Rivers Council announced the return of the RainHarvest program, in which residents can purchase discounted rain barrels to save water and money.

Millcreek, Murray and the Salt Lake County Watershed Program are offering discounted rain barrels to residents for $50 dollars while the barrels last.

Outside of Milcreek, Murray, and Salt Lake County, rain barrels can be purchased for $75, which is a discount from the original price of $129 each.

Residents can pick up rain barrels in July on a Saturday which will be announced in the near future at Millcreek City. In addition to picking up the barrels, residents can order them online at www.utahrivers.org/rainharvest.

“This program is an important step toward conserving and protecting clean water in our community because it offers an inexpensive and proven option to help people make a difference in their own backyards.” said Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini.

According to the release, urban Utah residents have some of the highest water use per person in the United States. Rain barrels can reduce water use and improve water quality by reducing runoff from streets. Harvesting rainwater is legal in Utah.

“Collecting rainwater is a great way to reduce your water footprint and keep clean water in our streams and rivers,” said Zachary Frankel, Executive Director for Utah Rivers Council.

The rain barrel distribution in July will involve social distancing measures, and those picking up barrels will have them loaded into their cars.

