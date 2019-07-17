Utah reps split along party lines on resolution condemning the president

President Donald Trump talks during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 1, 2019, with Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. The president signed a $4.6 billion aid package to help the federal government cope with the surge of Central American immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Mostly along party lines, the U.S. House passed a resolution condemning President Trump over comments he made directed at four minority congresswoman.

A local professor says it won’t go anywhere from here and it highlights a deep problem in Washington.

The Democratic-controlled House H.R. 489, Condemning President Trump’s racist comments directed at Members of Congress, on a vote of 240 to 187.

University of Utah associate professor Tim Chambless says it’s a strong statement, but that’s it.

“It will go nowhere in the Senate. What we have is, by definition, divided government. Democrats control the House, Republicans control the Senate,” said Chambless.

Utah’s representatives voted along party lines.

Republicans Rob Bishop, John Curtis and Chris Stewart issued a joint statement saying in part:

“Freedom of speech is a pillar of our democracy. We are not trying to censor President Trump or House Democrats. But, for the sake of not dividing our nation further, the inflammatory rhetoric needs to stop.”

Democrat Ben McAdams also responded:

“I found the president’s tweet to be offensive and beneath the dignity of the office he holds. The more time we spend talking about offensive tweets and comments from politicians the less time we spend finding solutions to the nation’s serious problems.”

Chambless says addressing those serious problems could be on hold for a while.

“What we are seeing is the type of behavior you would expect of children on an elementary school playground, except these are adults. They have political differences, but it’s degenerated to the point of almost daily name-calling,” he said.

He says it’s coming from both sides and standing in the way of cooperation.

The president responded to the vote on the resolution by tweeting: “It’s great to see how unified the Republican Party was.”

So great to see how unified the Republican Party was on today’s vote concerning statements I made about four Democrat Congresswomen. If you really want to see statements, look at the horrible things they said about our Country, Israel, and much more. They are now the top, most… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

