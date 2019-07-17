Newsfore Opt-In Form

Utah reps split along party lines on resolution condemning the president

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump talks during a signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 1, 2019, with Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. The president signed a $4.6 billion aid package to help the federal government cope with the surge of Central American immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Mostly along party lines, the U.S. House passed a resolution condemning President Trump over comments he made directed at four minority congresswoman.

A local professor says it won’t go anywhere from here and it highlights a deep problem in Washington.

The Democratic-controlled House H.R. 489, Condemning President Trump’s racist comments directed at Members of Congress, on a vote of 240 to 187.

University of Utah associate professor Tim Chambless says it’s a strong statement, but that’s it.

“It will go nowhere in the Senate. What we have is, by definition, divided government. Democrats control the House, Republicans control the Senate,” said Chambless.

Utah’s representatives voted along party lines.

Republicans Rob Bishop, John Curtis and Chris Stewart issued a joint statement saying in part:

“Freedom of speech is a pillar of our democracy. We are not trying to censor President Trump or House Democrats. But, for the sake of not dividing our nation further, the inflammatory rhetoric needs to stop.”

Democrat Ben McAdams also responded:

“I found the president’s tweet to be offensive and beneath the dignity of the office he holds. The more time we spend talking about offensive tweets and comments from politicians the less time we spend finding solutions to the nation’s serious problems.”

Chambless says addressing those serious problems could be on hold for a while.

“What we are seeing is the type of behavior you would expect of children on an elementary school playground, except these are adults. They have political differences, but it’s degenerated to the point of almost daily name-calling,” he said.

He says it’s coming from both sides and standing in the way of cooperation.

The president responded to the vote on the resolution by tweeting: “It’s great to see how unified the Republican Party was.”

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 Utah team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 Utah News at 4 Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time.. Read More...

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS