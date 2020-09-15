Utah reports 562 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, no new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Tuesday, Sept. 15, the Utah Department of Health reports 562 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state and no new deaths

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are 59,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state health department reported 725,612 Utahns have been tested for the virus. An increase of 3,930 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 522 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 10.6%

The state’s death toll due to the virus is now 436.

Positive Tests Sept 15

Lab Confirmed Sept. 15

Hospitalization Sept. 15

Hospital Data Sept. 15

Total Residents with COVID-19 Sept. 15

Epidemic Curve Sept. 15

Community Outbreaks Sept. 15

Seven-Day Rolling Average Sept. 15

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,338 hospitalized cases. There are 128 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

49,327 of our cases, are considered “recovered”. A case with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered.

For a closer look at hospitalization and mortality, records click the link.

Utah is now tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at its long-term care facilities. More than 200 facilities across the state are impacted by the virus. The outbreaks in the facilities are across Utah, including recent outbreaks at long-term care facilities in St. George.

Utah’s coronavirus dashboard now includes information on various outbreaks in the state. An outbreak is defined by two or more cases associated with a setting outside of the household within 14 days.

Salt Lake City, is the only city still in the “yellow” risk phase, the majority of Utah is in the ”yellow/ low-risk” phase of reopening while the governor moved several rural counties to green.

Updated Color Code Map as of September 10, 2020

Flatten the curve

Utah public health officials say the “epidemic curve status” looks at how the trend in cases is changing over time and assigns a trend category to each day, based on whether the three-day daily average of cases is increasing, staying stable, or decreasing.