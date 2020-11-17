Utah reports 3,178 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 9 more deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 3,178 additional cases of COVID-19 and 9 more deaths.

The state health department reported 1,265,600 Utahns had been tested for the virus. An increase of 11,342 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 3,057 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 24.4

The state’s death toll due to the virus is 732.

There are 512 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 6,988.

COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah has defined their new transmission index guidance system see the new information below:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.Q&A: Utah’s new COVID-19 restrictions

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at minimum when thresholds are met.