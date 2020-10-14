Utah reports 1,144 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 5 new deaths, Hospital cases rise

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 1,144 additional cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths.

The state health department reported 940,687 Utahns had been tested for the virus. An increase of 8,955 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,204 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.9%

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are now 88,963 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state’s death toll due to the virus is 527.

There are 259 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,460 hospitalized cases.

65,472 of our cases are considered “recovered.” A case with a diagnosis of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered.

COVID-19 Transmission Index:

The state of Utah defines their new transmission index below:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at minimum when thresholds are met.

Current Transmission Index Status