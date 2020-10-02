Utah reports 1,107 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, 15 deaths reported

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — On Friday, Oct. 2, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 1,107 additional cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths, not all happening overnight.

Utah’s total positive cases of the virus are now 75,157 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state health department reported 845,583 Utahns have been tested for the virus. An increase of 9,365 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 945 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.7%

The state’s death toll due to the virus is 474.

According to release sent by the state, here is why there are 15 deaths recorded today:

“The net increase of 15 deaths we are reporting today requires some interpretation and background. First, as always, the number of deaths we report each day does not mean these deaths all occurred in the past 24 hours. It would be inaccurate to report the state experienced 15 new deaths in the past day. Of the 15 new deaths we are reporting today: Nine occurred during the last week, two occurred earlier in September, two occurred in August, and two occurred in July.”

“The deaths we report on a daily basis often occur several days, or even weeks, prior to our reporting them publicly. This is due to the time it takes for deaths to be reported by hospitals, long-term care facilities, or funeral homes to the Office of the Medical Examiner (OME), and for the OME to conduct its death investigation. Circumstances of the four deaths from July and August were recently referred to the OME for further investigation. After conducting investigations, the OME yesterday certified each of the four as COVID-related deaths.”

“In addition, as we have discussed, deaths are a lagging indicator. Just as we anticipate increased hospitalizations to follow a surge in cases, we anticipate increased deaths to follow that surge as well.”

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Erik Christensen issued the following media statement:

“Our office has seen a notable increase in the number of COVID-related death investigations we have conducted in the past several days. While we would expect this increase given the current surge in case counts it does not make these deaths any less tragic.

“Every day at the Office of the Medical Examiner there are harsh reminders of the seriousness of this disease. I see first-hand the devastating impacts it has on those who are left behind. Let me be clear, these deaths are preventable. None of the individuals who we determine to have died from COVID-19 would have suffered this fate at the time they did had they not been infected with COVID-19.

“I implore everyone to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing when you can, and if you are sick please stay away from others – especially those who are at a higher risk for severe illness.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,916 hospitalized cases. There are 190 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

56,167 of our cases, are considered “recovered”. A case with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered.

Utah is now tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at its long-term care facilities. More than 200 facilities across the state are impacted by the virus. The outbreaks in the facilities are across Utah, including recent outbreaks at long-term care facilities in St. George.

Utah’s coronavirus dashboard now includes information on various outbreaks in the state. An outbreak is defined by two or more cases associated with a setting outside of the household within 14 days.

The majority of Utah is in the ”yellow/ low-risk” phase of reopening while the governor moved several rural counties to green. Provo and Orem have been changed back to the “Orange” level due to the spike in cases.

Updated Color Code Map as of September 22, 2020

