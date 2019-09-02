Newsfore Opt-In Form

Utah Red Cross sending volunteers to areas expecting Hurricane Dorian

News

UTAH (ABC4 News) – The Utah red Cross is sending volunteers and resource to areas expecting to be affected by Hurricane Dorian.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Dorian hit the Grand Bahama Island last night and will continue throughout the day.

The threatening storm winds are expected near the cost of Georgia and along the east cost of Florida.

The Utah Red Cross says those who want to help can donate at http://redcross.org

1-800-REDCROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10.00 donation

