Utah receives grant to improve 911 call centers

News

by: Mercy Owusu

UTAH (ABC4 News) – The State of Utah will be receiving more than $1.3 million in grant funding to upgrade 911 call centers to Next Generation 911 (NG911 capabilities.

The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the funding Friday.

Officials say the NG911 will create a faster, more resilient emergency system, and will boost public safety through enhanced and new capabilities such as:

  • Text message
  • Image and video processing
  • Advanced mapping and other improvements.

The funding, according to officials is one piece of a $109 million in grants being awarded to 34 states and two tribal nations as part of the 911 grant program.

In order to save lives, these grants are important because they help first responders provide aid quicker, according to officials.

